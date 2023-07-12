Andy Cohen on New ‘RHONY & ‘Emotional’ 11th Season of ‘Pump Rules’

Splash News

The “Real Housewives of New York City” are back – in a new way! A whole new group of ladies living their best lives in the Big Apple are part of the reboot of the popular Bravo reality show, and Andy Cohen told “Extra” all about it at its premiere party Wednesday.

“The time had come to do something new and exciting, and fresh, and diverse, and fashionable, and interesting,” said Cohen on the decision to do a revival of “RHONY.”

“The thing about New York is there are millions of stories to tell here. It just seemed like we could do it with new women and it would be a totally new show, but one that people that felt familiar and that people could love also," he explained.

In the “New York” reboot, the “Housewives” franchise introduces its first Indian cast member.

“The diversity is excellent and overdue,” Andy told “Extra.” "Look, New York is a Melting Pot, and I think the show is a Melting Pot. And I think when you hear people's backstories it's really exciting.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host also reacted to “Vanderpump Rules” getting its first Emmy nomination, while also asking people to look at the “Housewives.”

“I'm so excited for them! Amazing.”

“And Emmy voters, yo, the 'Housewives' ever heard of it? Think about it.”

Teasing the new season of “VPR,” Andy said, “It will be very emotional and raw I can tell you that.”

Cohen also sent good thoughts to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards amid separation rumors from her husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky.