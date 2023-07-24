ScheanaShay/Instagram

Scheana Shay’s daughter is recovering after breaking her forearm.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared on her Instagram story Saturday that her 2-year-old, Summer, had a fall and had to be taken to urgent care in Palm Springs, California.

In a follow-up video later in the day, Shay posted a video asking Summer, “What happened? Did you break your forearm?"

On Sunday, the reality TV star gave an update on how her toddler was doing. "Summer how you doing today?” Shay asked Summer as she showed off her arm in a cast.

"In your little temporary cast? She's a trouper," Scheana said in the video on her Instagram story. "Thank you to everyone who's reached out and asked about how she's doing, we'll be getting her permanent cast this week."

"Just waiting for her doctor to call us back but she's doing good,” Scheana continued.

Shay ended the video by telling viewers that Summer wasn’t a fan of the sling.

"She refuses to wear the sling, so wish us luck.”

ScheanaShay/Instagram

Early Monday morning, the Bravolebrity posted a video of herself and Summer sharing a cute moment on her bed with the 2-year-old seeming to be in good spirits.