Getty Images

“Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 is still feeling the effects of Scandoval.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have yet to share a one-on-one on-camera moment together since filming began in late May, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the show tell the outlet Ariana is still refusing to film with her ex.

The Bravolebrity told the “Today” show shortly before filming for the new season began that she had no plans to film with Sandoval or Raquel Leviss.

“I have no interest in speaking to either of them," she said. "I don’t have anything to say.”

Ariana, along with co-star Katie Maloney, did not join their fellow cast members on the Lake Tahoe trip they took in mid-July.

As for Raquel, she has yet to film any scenes for the 11th season, even though she is reportedly under contract to appear on the show.

Lala Kent recently hinted at the “interesting environment” this season involving the cast dealing with the aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

“This is the strangest season that we have ever filmed,” said Kent on the July 26 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “Usually when we film, I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.'”

While Sandoval may not have had a face-to-face confrontation with Madix, he had a tough one with Scheana Shay, who earlier this week opened up about a “very uncomfortable” conversation she filmed with Tom in Lake Tahoe.

“I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing. It was very uncomfortable,” Shay shared during a July 24 Amazon Live.

“Wednesday for filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry. I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible,” the “Good as Gold” singer revealed about the attempt to reconcile with Tom. “That day hurt me the most.”

Shay also teased the possibility of another cast trip.

“I hear there is going to be another one, probably leaving the U.S., but stay tuned for that,” she said. “Not sure who all is going to be invited. Maybe everyone’s invited. But we don’t know that just yet!”