Lala Kent Teases ‘Twist’ on New Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’
Lala Kent is spilling the tea on Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” — and it’s piping hot!
“You will see a bit of a turn where there’s things that I have maybe needed in the past that I didn’t get because people were like, ‘Oh, she’s got her own back,'” Lala said on the July 26 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “There is a little bit of a twist which I was very, very thankful for.”
However, Kent revealed she isn’t as thankful for being a bit more vulnerable with her costars this season — a first for the Bravolebrity.
“It is the first time that I have put my guard down and I immediately regretted it. I did not like it and I felt extremely exposed.”
Lala hinted at the “interesting environment” this season involving the cast dealing with the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.
“There will be a day where the dust settles. People move on. It is the strangest season that we have ever filmed,” she said.
“Usually when we film, I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.'”
Scheana Shay also recently opened up about filming “VPR” Season 11.
“It’s gonna be another wild ride,” Shay said during an Amazon Live Tuesday.
“Wednesday for filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry. I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible,” the “Good as Gold” singer revealed about the attempt to reconcile with Tom. “That day hurt me the most.”