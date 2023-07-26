Lala Kent Teases ‘Twist’ on New Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Instagram

Lala Kent is spilling the tea on Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” — and it’s piping hot!

“You will see a bit of a turn where there’s things that I have maybe needed in the past that I didn’t get because people were like, ‘Oh, she’s got her own back,'” Lala said on the July 26 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “There is a little bit of a twist which I was very, very thankful for.”

However, Kent revealed she isn’t as thankful for being a bit more vulnerable with her costars this season — a first for the Bravolebrity.

“It is the first time that I have put my guard down and I immediately regretted it. I did not like it and I felt extremely exposed.”

Lala hinted at the “interesting environment” this season involving the cast dealing with the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

“There will be a day where the dust settles. People move on. It is the strangest season that we have ever filmed,” she said.

“Usually when we film, I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.'”

Scheana Shay also recently opened up about filming “VPR” Season 11.

“It’s gonna be another wild ride,” Shay said during an Amazon Live Tuesday.