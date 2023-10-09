Pete Dadds/Fox

Tyler Cameron is pushing himself to the limit on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Tyler about getting to know Tom Sandoval after “Scandoval” and bonding with fellow “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall after admitting to previously not liking him.

Tyler and Tom were roommates on the show, which was filmed after Scandoval took place. Tyler said, “It was very interesting hearing it from his side.”

While acknowledging that Tom cheating on his ex Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss was wrong, Tyler emphasized, “He’s someone that needs redemption. He needs another chance… I got to see a true, real raw Tom. Tom gave his all to us, gave his all to the show. Anything Tom does, I’ll give him credit, he does 1,000%.”

Tyler added, “I think when you see this show, you see a different view and perspective of every single person after watching it.”

Tyler also became close to Nick, which he wasn’t expecting. He noted, “When I came out of the show… he kind of said some things about us in the media… I was like, ‘Man, screw Nick.’ Once I got on the show, I even told him, ‘You know, I really came on the show like not liking you.’

“Once I got to know him and, like, share where we were coming from, what we’re experiencing in this process, we really open up to each other a lot and are there for each other a lot… I think we gained a whole different type of respect for each other. Now, we’re good buddies.”

While the show was challenging and kept him “on edge,” Tyler stressed that his experience was “fantastic.” He elaborated, “It brought out a lot of wounds I still had that were open and that I didn’t really heal correctly from, you know. Losing my mother three years ago was really tough and I learned through this show and with the staff that I have never healed from that.”

Tyler admitted, “I’ve never cried so much… The show strips you down to the real raw you.”

At times, Tyler felt down on himself, but he would “write down [his] negative thoughts,” which would help clear his head.

Cameron is taking the “regimen” and “discipline” that he learned from the show with him, saying, “I’m back training hard again and really pushing myself like I was on that show.”

Tyler has started a foundation in his mom’s name. He shared, “This past year, we gave away $175,000 worth of the scholarships in honor of her and her name… We have a gala coming up in two weeks and we’re going to be doing the same thing, raising money and giving away scholarships.”

Cameron also weighed in on “The Golden Bachelor.” He said, “It’s been great to watch this show. It’s kind of a different taste and spin. I feel like it’s more innocent and there’s not as much fighting or drama. It’s pure.”