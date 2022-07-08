Tyler Cameron & Paige Lorenze Spark Dating Rumors

Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron has people talking about his dating life!

Page Six reports Cameron is “newly dating” model Paige Lorenze.

A source shared, “They’re spending time together whenever they can. It’s not a full-blown, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it.”

Another insider confirmed that they are “seeing each other and not just hooking up.”

Over the weekend, they were spotted together at a Fourth of July party at Surf Lodge in Montauk.

Tyler and Kristin Cavallari recently had many wondering if they were dating after they were seen kissing, but it’s not what it looks like!

Cameron and Cavallari were working together on a wedding-themed ad campaign for her jewelry line Uncommon James.

In the steamy ad, the two play love interests who eventually get married.

Cavallari told Brie and Nikki Bella on their “The Bellas Podcast” in April, “I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box.’”

She added, “He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet. I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him.”

Paige was recently linked to country singer Morgan Wallen, but they split in February after six months of dating.