Tyler Cameron Spills on UBS Arena’s New Partnership with Heineken

Getty Images

He poured his heart out on “The Bachelorette,” and now Tyler Cameron is spilling about UBS Arena’s new partnership with Heineken!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with the reality star at UBS Arena, the brand-new home of the New York Islanders.

“I am a big hockey fan,” Tyler said. “It was so cool experiencing the Islanders live in action opening night. The spirit here is just unlike anything else.”

Chatting about the partnership, he added, “I am so excited to be partnering with Heineken who is the official beer partner of the UBS Arena. I got to hand out beers and it was awesome just to see the energy and everyone being here for the grand opening.”

What premiere experiences can fans expect? Cameron revealed, “They have so many cool bars, they have the Heineken Terrace Bar, the Red Star Bar, Tower Bar and Southside Bar. From three of them, you have an amazing view of the game, so no matter where you're sitting, come down, have a beer, hang out, and watch the game.”

If you don’t drink alcohol, Tyler suggests Heineken 0.0, a favorite of Cameron and his dad’s. “When we want to enjoy a beer but not have the alcohol part of it, we go for that and it's got all the taste you need for a good alcohol-free option.”