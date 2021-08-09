Did Tyler Cameron & Camila Kendra Break Up? The Major Clues!

Getty Images

It looks like “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend Camila Kendra have gone their separate ways after eight months of dating.

A source told Us Weekly, “Things were going well until they weren’t. Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

Another insider told Page Six, “Things took a turn.”

Earlier this month, split rumors started swirling after Tyler and Camila unfollowed each other on Instagram.

To fuel more rumors, popular Instagram account Deuxmoi also posted a pic of Tyler with a mystery blonde, who an eyewitness says “[was] all over him.”

The news comes just weeks after Tyler gushed about being “very in love” with Camila on “Watch What Happens Live.” He told Andy Cohen about their Instagram meeting, “She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, ‘No, I’m Florida,’ and she’s like, ‘I’m in Florida.’ She was an hour away, we met and that’s how it happened. We went to a restaurant, and we sat there, we just talked for hours. We couldn’t even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, ‘Bring whatever.’ We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours. I had a great night.”

Cameron also revealed that Kendra was the first one to say “I love you.” He shared, “She said ‘I love you’ and then I came later. It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful. [I] wanted to say it [earlier] but… [I] was still scared. I knew I loved her.”

Tyler and Camila were first linked in January. At the time, an eyewitness claimed they were "very giddy, laughing and holding hands" while arriving at a New York City apartment.