Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ request for bail has been denied yet again.

Judge Arun Subramanian has denied his request a week after his team advocated for his release from jail while he awaits sentencing.

In a letter, Subramanian said, “Combs fails to satisfy his burden to demonstrate an entitlement to release.”

Combs’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for October.

Last month, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Subramanian came to this decision just a day after Diddy’s ex, Gina Huynh, advocated for the rapper’s release.

In a letter to the judge, Gina wrote, “To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first.”

Back in 2019, Huynh accused Diddy of stomping on her stomach and punching her in the head in an interview with Tasha K.

“I have known Sean Combs for many years in both a personal and professional capacity. From that experience, I have seen him primarily as a father, a family man, and a businessman, roles that he has always striven to uphold,” Gina went on.

They reportedly dated for five years.

She admitted, “Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect; we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made, but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future. Over the years that followed, he made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused. By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience, and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior.”

While Huynh was listed at Victim 3 in the federal indictment against Diddy, she did not testify at his trial.

Referencing his kids, she argued, “Granting him bond would allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court’s supervision. I want to assure the Court that if released, I believe Mr. Combs will adhere to all conditions imposed and will not jeopardize his freedom or the well-being of his family.”

Following the verdict, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked Judge Arun Subramanian for Diddy's release, while the prosecution opposed it.

“My proposal would be that he be released today, that he be permitted to live at his home in Florida," Agnifilo said. "It would be a bond of whatever size your honor sees fit, maybe $1 million?"

The prosecution, however, asked that Diddy remain behind bars.