New Couple Alert! Tyler Cameron & Camila Kendra Spark Dating Rumors

Backgrid

Matt James recently insisted that his bestie Tyler Cameron is not joining “Bachelor in Paradise,” but is there a special reason why?

It looks like Tyler is dating model Camila Kendra. The two were spotted holding hands in NYC on Monday.

It is unknown how long Tyler and Camila have been dating, but it appears that he’ll be splitting time between New York and Jupiter, Florida, where he has been building homes.

Backgrid

In a recent YouTube video, he shared, “I'm going to start digging my roots here in Jupiter, building my own company, building my own houses.”

“I'm excited about this cause ... I learned a lot this last year, I want to set my roots here, I want to build a company, I want to build something ... that my grandkids could live off of and learn from," Cameron emphasized. "So that's the goal here, that's what I'm doing. That's my passion."

Over the past few years, Cameron been linked to model Gigi Hadid, Jilissa Ann Zoltko, and influencer Stassie Karanikolaou.

Last year, it was reported that Tyler and Jilissa connected through social media. A source told E! News, “Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami. Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days."

Another insider shared with Us Weekly, “Tyler likes meeting new people.”

Tyler also met Gigi after connecting on Instagram, so it won’t be too shocking if he found a love connection with Camila on social media!