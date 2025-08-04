‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson & Christian Huff Welcome Baby #3

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson is now a mom of three!

On Monday, Sadie announced the birth of her third child, a baby girl, with husband Christian Huff.

Their bundle of joy, who they named Kit Carroway, arrived on August 1.

Alongside a precious pic, Sadie wrote on Instagram, “And while we are having a reveal party… Meet Kit Carroway Huff :) 8.1.25.”

In another Instagram, Sadie gushed, “God has hand crafted every detail of her story, and we are just in awe of His goodness! We can’t wait to watch all that He has for her life unfold. Soaking it all in 🩷.”

Kit is joining their daughters Honey James, 3, and Haven Belle, 2.

Sadie and Christian announced that they were expecting in February.

Sharing family pic with a sonogram, Sadie wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are so full 🥹. Another little love joining the Huff family 🤍.”