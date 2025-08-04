Instagram

Jack Osbourne’s wife Aree remembered her father-in-law Ozzy Osbourne with a series of rare family photos on Instagram.

Instagram

She wrote, “I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around, and the best papa to my kids. The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other.”

Instagram

Aree continued, “He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family.”

Instagram

She shared this message to the Black Sabbath singer, “We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above 🖤✨We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy.”

Instagram

The carousel of images included a photo of Aree and Ozzy at her wedding in 2023, as well as pics of Ozzy cuddling and spending time with his grandchildren and the Osbournes celebrating holidays and enjoying vacations.

Instagram

Jack and Aree welcomed a daughter Maple in 2022 and wed in 2023. Jack shares daughters Pearl, Andy and Minnie with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Ozzy died July 22 at 76, and the Osbourne family attended an emotional funeral procession in his honor on July 30 in Birmingham, England.

Osbourne suffered many debilitating health issues leading up to his death. He survived a horrific ATV crash in 2003, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and suffered a bad fall in 2019 that required surgery.