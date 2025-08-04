Jessa Duggar Welcomes Baby #6 with Mom Michelle by Her Side

Instagram

Jessa Duggar is a mom again!

Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald just welcomed their sixth child.

Jessa revealed the news on YouTube as she shared Part 1 and Part 2 of her birth story.

In the second video, the “19 Kids and Counting” alum is walking up and down the stairs at her parents' house and shares she’s having contractions “every three to five minutes.”

Feeling tired, she lies down on the couch to take a break and hears a "pop." She announces in shock, "My water just broke.”

Duggar then rushes to the hospital, but has a bit of a scare when she doesn't feel her baby move, and medical staff can't find the baby's heartbeat. Thankfully, they eventually did.

The video shows Jessa as labor continues with her mom Michelle by her side. Once she gives birth, she is overcome by emotion as she welcomes her newborn.

In a voice-over, she recalls feeling joy and relief, adding, "I think after the scare that I had after my water broke, I was so terrified for my baby's life, so I was hit with an extra surge of emotion when the baby was born... I was, I just sobbed like a baby."

She added, "We are so thankful."

As Ben strokes her cheek in the video, her mom is heard saying, "Thank you, Jesus."

She later says of Michelle, "My mom is absolutely wonderful. She was there with me every step of the way, helping me, supporting me, coaching me."

At another point, she adds, "My mom is such a treasure. She stays with us after we have a baby and she will care for the baby all night if we need her to."

Jessa's younger sister Jordyn was also by her side, cutting the cord after the baby was born.

They later weigh the not-so-little one, who turns out to be 10 lbs. and 21 and a half inches long!

Jessa announced her pregnancy in March by posting ultrasound pics on Instagram.

She wrote, "Halfway to holding you in our arms! 💞”