Kelly Osbourne Reflects on Dad Ozzy’s Death: ‘Hardest Moment of My Life’

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her dad, Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

She took to Instagram Stories to thank fans for their support after he passed away on July 22 at 76. The message was set to Ozzy’s 1995 song “See You on the Other Side.”

"I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she wrote. "The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

She went on, "Grief is a strange thing-it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while-but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

Osbourne told fans, “Thank you for being there. I love you all so much.”

Kelly’s sister-in-law Aree, who is married to Jack Osbourne, also remembered Ozzy on Monday with the message, “I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father-in-law around, and the best papa to my kids. The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other.”

Aree continued, “He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family.”

She shared this message to the Black Sabbath singer, “We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above 🖤✨We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy.”

The tributes come after a private funeral was held for Ozzy on Thursday, as he was laid to rest on the grounds of his home in Buckinghamshire, England.

It was just one day earlier that tens of thousands of fans gathered in Birmingham, England to honor the Black Sabbath rocker during a public funeral procession.

Variety reports his widow Sharon Osbourne and children Kelly and Jack rode in Ozzy’s hearse as it made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bridge. Purple flowers spelling out “Ozzy” could be seen on the car.

The family got out of the car to take in the outpouring of love from fans in the form of messages, flowers and more.

A tearful Sharon held her children’s hands as she took in the makeshift memorial and at one point flashed Ozzy’s signature peace sign. During the stop, fans chanted, “Ozzy Ozzy Ozzy, oi oi oi!” and, “Thank you, Ozzy.”

Osbourne suffered many debilitating health issues leading up to his death.

He survived a horrific ATV crash in 2003, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and suffered a bad fall in 2019 that required surgery.