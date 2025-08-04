Jonathan Bailey Reacts to Bond Rumors as He Talks Filming 'Jurassic World Rebirth' in Thailand (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Jurassic Worth Rebirth” star Jonathan Bailey and director Gareth Edwards are promoting the movie’s home release!

“Extra” sat down with Bailey and Edwards in Thailand, where much of the movie was filmed.

Since they shot near the famous James Bond Island, we had to ask Jonathan about the rumors that he could be the next 007!

As for the possibility of stepping into the shoes of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and others who have played the iconic character, Bailey commented, “I hear the shoes are very well-made. It’d be great. As long as I’ve got a pair of socks, I’ll be fine.”

When Gareth was asked how Jonathan would do as Bond, the actor quipped, “Picture me in a bikini coming out of the sea."

In all seriousness, Gareth said, “If I was directing it, yeah, I’d give you a call.”

Bond aside, Gareth talked about paying tribute to Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” with one particular part of the movie.

He commented, “There’s, like, a 30-minute section of the movie that’s all set in the ocean, like, chasing this Mosasaurus, this giant water dinosaur. When I read it, it starts talking about this crew on a boat chasing this giant creature with a fin, trying to shoot it on the front of the boat, and I’m reading it, going, ‘I know another movie a bit like this.' And normally, you’d hit a button, going, 'We can’t do this. It's sacrilegious.' But it was Steven Spielberg and it was his idea to do this and handing you the screenplay, and you’re sort of checkmated at that point. It’s like, to not do it and know that you were given that chance by your hero. And so, it was really a case of, like, how, I mean, the scariest thing was the water, you know, having dinosaurs and the VFX of it all. Like, how do you make that feel real?"

Jonathan raved over his co-star Scarlett Johansson, while also showing love for the entire cast and their magical chemistry.

He gushed, "She's one of my favorite people I've met. She's extraordinary." He added, "I think the whole cast, we were put together in such a brilliant way. You know, I met Gareth, having been invited to play the part, we sort of had eggs on toast, didn’t we? We didn’t actually talk about the script at all. But when you’re going into something like this, it shows the sort of mercurial magic of, you know, putting people together, surrounding it with incredible special effects people, Gareth with his team and people he's worked with before."

Bailey said it was all about "allowing the joy and the love of the original Spielberg films" to shine through, adding, "But also, for Scarlett, for Mahershala, and for me, also the reverence we have for previous performance within the franchise and also the respect we have for each other."

Gareth said to Jonathan, "I kept waiting for you or Scarlett or Mahershala one day to go like, 'I quit. I'm done. It's too difficult.' We were in really difficult conditions. It was really hot, it was monsoon season, up to here in, you know, genuine swamps and things. And they didn't do it because Scarlett didn't do it. Scarlett was just like, her love for 'Jurassic,' there was no version where she was gonna complain once. And there's lik a trickle effect that it has on the crew and everybody, so no one else was allowed to complain."

Jonathan emphasized, “Also, when you're doing this, there’s nothing to complain about, like at all! You know, of course you wanna feel the heat, you wanna feel like you're about to pass out at points, but also, you know, like, wading through the mangroves in Thailand with a film crew. It's like..."