Calvin Harris is the proud dad of a baby boy!

The DJ and producer welcomed his son Micah with wife Vick Hope last month.

Calvin announced the news on Instagram, writing, “20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah ❤️❤️❤️.”

He shared a sweet photo of himself holding Micah, as well as the couple with their son just after he was born in a birthing tub. There is also a photo of Vick in the birthing tub during labor.

From there, the photos are a bit graphic, as the couple appeared to be preparing the placenta for consumption by freeze drying it and turning it into pills. Some believe that consuming the placenta has health benefits for new moms, and stars like Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen have tried it. The Cleveland Clinic, however, reports there are no proven benefits so far.

In April, Hope took to Instagram to post a series of photos of her “recent and recentish work snaps.”

Some of the photos included her with a growing baby bump!

Vick reshared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Lots going on lately 📻📺👋🏾.”