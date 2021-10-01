Tyler Cameron Says Dale Moss Is in a ‘Good Place’ After Clare Crawley Breakup

Getty

Just days after news broke that Dale Moss and Clare Crawley called off their relationship for the second time, Dale looked happy and healthy at an L.A. event to promote the full-body, interactive, at-home boxing platform Liteboxer.

Dale was actually boxing against fellow former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron, who gave “Extra” an update on how Dale is doing. Tyler shared, “He seems… in a good place.”

Does Tyler have a message for Dale? He said, “All I got to say to Dale: Work on yourself, take care of yourself, focus on yourself, and then grow from it, learn from it and move on — more is out there for you. Claire as well. I wish them both the best.”

Tyler also weighed in on the news that Jesse Palmer is hosting the next season of “The Bachelor.” He commented, “So Jesse Palmer is a Florida Gator. I know probably most Bachelor Nation fans don't know I’m a fan. I grew up with the Gators, my dad played for the Gators… I think he’s gonna do really, really well… and he was a Bachelor, so he knows what the game is. He’ll be a great person to talk to the guys, relate to the guys and girls.”