Pics! Is Armie Hammer Dating Model Paige Lorenze?

TheImageDirect

After his split from Elizabeth Chambers, actor Armie Hammer continues to spark dating rumors!

Over the weekend, Hammer was photographed walking around Sunset Boulevard with model Paige Lorenze in Los Angeles. At one point, it appeared the masked couple was holding hands!

The two were joined by Armie’s dog as they searched for a place to eat. Due to the pandemic, it looks like they didn’t have much luck since they were seen heading back to Paige’s place with nothing in hand.

TheImageDirect

Since calling it quits on his marriage, Hammer has been linked to several women, including Rumer Willis, Josh Lucas’ ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, and Flashd app owner Courtney Vucekovich.

Along with having lunch with Jessica in September, he was seen wrapping his arms around Rumer’s waist on a separate outing in Los Angeles.

At the time, an insider insisted Hammer was single, telling E!, "He isn't dating or in a relationship with anyone. He and his ex were together since his early 20s, so he isn't looking for a relationship now."

That same month, Hammer opened up on his separation from Chambers. He told British GQ, “I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through. It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t."

“Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part,” Hammer emphasized.

Amid the pandemic, Hammer is quarantining in Los Angeles, while Elizabeth and their kids are currently staying in the Cayman Islands.

In June, Armie and Elizabeth announced that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”