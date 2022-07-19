PDA Pic! Tyler Cameron & Paige Lorenze Go Public with Their Relationship

“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and model Paige Lorenze have confirmed their relationship!

On Sunday, the two were seen kissing while walking in New York City.

At one point, Paige was photographed with her arm wrapped around Tyler’s waist, while he put his arm over her shoulder!

For their outing, Paige opted for cute blue dress and white sneakers, while Tyler sported a fitted tee and black jeans.

A day after they were seen kissing, Paige posted a TikTok video featuring Tyler helping her cook dinner.

When a TikTok user asked why she was using a glass to make dressing, Lorenze replied, “Away game, cooking in a man’s apartment. [I’ve] gotta improvise lol.”

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the two were “newly dating.”

A source elaborated, “They’re spending time together whenever they can. It’s not a full-blown, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it.”

Another insider confirmed that they are “seeing each other and not just hooking up.”

They sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at a Fourth of July party at Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

Cameron previously dated model Camila Kendra, but they called it quits last year.

Paige was recently linked to country singer Morgan Wallen, but they split in February after six months of dating.

Tyler and Kristin Cavallari recently had many wondering if they were dating after they were seen kissing, but it wasn’t what it looked like!

Cameron and Cavallari were working together on a wedding-themed ad campaign for her jewelry line Uncommon James.

In the steamy ad, the two play love interests who eventually get married.

Cavallari told Brie and Nikki Bella on their “The Bellas Podcast” in April, “I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box.’”