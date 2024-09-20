Instagram

Exes Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik separately took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter Khai’s 4th birthday.

Gigi shared highlights from Khai’s special birthday week!

The model wrote on Instagram, “Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk. 🐬She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty ⚡️⚡️”

Gigi had a message for her little girl too, “Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! 🦄🪱🧁🪐🥑🧜‍♀️🐣🎸🏖️ YODA BEST 💚🩷”

The photos included Khai on a boat, checking out her Baby Yoda cake, her riding a horse with a rainbow mane and tail and more. One photo featured a "Descendants" scroll addressed to "Khai Malik," confirming the little girl has her father's last name.

Zayn posted a photo of himself holding Khai as they look out at the ocean.

The former One Direction singer wrote, “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”

In July 2023, Malik spoke about co-parenting with ex Gigi, who is now dating Bradley Cooper.

Zayn, who shares equal custody of Khai, opened up about being a dad on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year.

He gushed, "I'm super full-on, hands-on with my child every chance I can be. If I could get 60 percent; I would have it."