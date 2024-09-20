Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on Monday in NYC, and now the security cam video has been released.

TMZ posted the footage on Friday, showing the music mogul in a trench coat entering the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan with his posse. Watch it here!

Law enforcement appears unexpectedly and takes the rapper away, as Combs’ team looks on.

The video cuts to Diddy, now in handcuffs, escorted to an elevator. The clip ends with authorities taking Combs out the front door, in what would have been in plain view to the public.

TMZ reports that Diddy was in NYC to turn himself in on Tuesday, but feds decided to arrest him on Monday instead.

Diddy is facing charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

Combs’ team has been fighting for his release from jail, but was denied by two different judges.

He’s currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, but his lawyer Marc Agnifilo has asked the judge to transfer him to Essex County Correctional Facilty.