Ice Cube ‘Blown Away’ as He Cements His Place in Hollywood History (Exclusive)

“Extra” was with Ice Cube as he cemented his place in Hollywood history with a hand and footprint ceremony in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The rapper and actor shared his gratitude, saying it was an honor he never dreamed of and adding, “This is movie star stuff right here.”

He told us, “The longer I’m in this business, the more I’m amazed by things like this…when you look up and people reward you with honors like this or Walk of Fame or even doing the Dodgers trophy, you know, all those things… they blow me away.”

During his acceptance speech, Ice Cube showed his appreciation to all those on hand for his ceremony. He said, “Thank you for everyone that showed up to hear a young dude from South Central Los Angeles get the chance to express how much I’m appreciative.”