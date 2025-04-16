Instagram

Former monk, best-selling author, and celebrity life coach Jay Shetty is taking his podcast “On Purpose” on the road with a new North American tour

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Jay, who just made headlines talking to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco about their relationship.

Shetty commented, “It was beautiful when they said they wanted to come and make ‘On Purpose’ the exclusive destination to talk about their relationship.”

Jay praised Benny for showing “positive masculinity,” saying, “I think that was the healthiest thing that came out of it.”

Shetty officiated Jennifer Lopz and Ben Affleck’s wedding as well as Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s nuptials — could Sel and Benny be next?

Jay laughed, “We'll see. Let’s see if the call comes.”

As for the mission of “On Purpose,” Shetty emphasized, “It’s to make the world happier, healthier, and more healed. I think those are three things that we’re all looking for.”

Jay believes healing is important, saying, ‘We all need to feel heard, and we need to feel seen, and then need to know what to do and the goal is to give people both.”

He also offered some advice to those suffering from depression. He said, “It’s extremely normal right now. There’s a real reason as to why you feel it. It’s the 72 GB of data you consume on a daily basis… Even if you feel that way, try to help someone… When you help other people with depression, yours reduces.”

Shetty is excited for his upcoming tour, which kicks off in May. He said, “I just love the fact I get to travel across America and hold people’s hands and look them in the eyes and give them hugs.”

He teased, ‘We’re going to meditate, going to share ideas and insights… I want it to be a night that you look back on and say, ‘That helped me pivot. That helped me change. That helped me grow.’”