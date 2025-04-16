Getty

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about surviving infidelity with both of her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

In a new podcast interview with Alex Cooper on “Call Her Daddy,” Kardashian opened up about “going ballistic” after catching Odom with another woman in an L.A. motel.

She said, “We were married. He was doing his thing, and he went down to some motel in downtown L.A. and was with a girl.”

The two got married in 2009, but separated in 2013.

Khloé managed to track down Odom’s room, saying, “I saw in the window that him and this girl were... they were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that."

“I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic,” Kardashian admitted. “My knuckles were all bloody and gross.”

According to Kardashian, Odon “could not understand how I knew where he was," elaborating, “And I was like, 'I don't give a sh*t. I'm not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in downtown L.A. at 3 in the morning?'"

The next day, Khloé attended her niece Penelope’s cowboy-themed birthday and “acted like nothing ever happened.”

Kardashian fit in with the party’s theme and “just had bandannas wrapped around” her knuckles to hide her injuries.

Odom has not commented on Khloé’s interview.

Khloé also discussed the heartbreak that she experienced with Thompson, who infamously cheated on her while she was pregnant.

She said, “I think the worst part of that experience was how much I let my younger sisters down, because I remember they were like, ‘He’s going to do this again. Don’t stay with him.’”

Though she “buried [her] head in the sand” with Tristan’s first cheating scandal, she gave him a second chance.

She explained, “I just wanted to have this bliss that I always dream of and have a brand-new baby and have the daddy here. When you’ve never been in that position, it's really easy to judge and to say things. "

After they reconciled, Tristan then fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

She admitted, “Maybe the second one hurt more because I lived with it for so much longer, and maybe I've had more shame with the second scandal because I sort of knew it was gonna happen again."