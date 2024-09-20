Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere has seen it all in her career, from the meteoric highs of Hollywood fame to the devastating lows of life as a tabloid target.

She opened up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about her struggles with alcohol and addiction, which were exacerbated by crippling postpartum depression.

“I wanted to hide away,” Hayden shared. “I didn't want to be around my child all the time, like I loved her but that maternal instinct didn't kick in the way that I would have expected. And I just became depressed.”

Acting out a parallel life to her own on “Nashville” only made matters worse. The star recalled, “Having to act it out… I was crying on set all the time. To have to go there mentally and do take after take, it gets so dark and mentally exhausting.”

Speaking about her alcohol use, she said, “Living in Nashville, in general it is what they do, they are drinkers.” Looking back she said she was “scheduling my life around the first cocktail, and I can’t sleep unless I’ve had a drink. And when you are thinking about it all day long. I knew it was a problem.”

As for how she pulled herself out of the situation, Panettiere said, “I asked for help. I finally said, ‘You know what, this is getting out of control. I don’t see my life like this.’ Slipped a few times, finally stuck with it for eight months, I got over the hump… I found myself again.”

Hayden took time off and reconnected with her daughter Kaya, now 9, who lives in Europe with Panettiere’s ex Wladimir Klitschko.

“I took four years off and I am proud to say and relieved to say that I feel great. Better than I have in years,” she said.

Now, she’s working on a memoir, which she calls “cathartic,” adding, “I’m only on about chapter 4.”

The actress is also starring in the new thriller “Amber Alert,” out September 27.

The movie is about a ride share driver and passenger chasing another car that was reported in an Amber Alert.