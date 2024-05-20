Abi Carter on Shocking Herself with ‘American Idol’ Win! (Exclusive)

ABC

Abi Carter chatted with “Extra” right after her big “American Idol” 2024 win!

She spoke about being her authentic self throughout the process, explaining, “You really do have to be so grounded in order to kind of get the most out of the experience. It wasn't very hard for me to be myself because that's all that I have, and I didn't know how any of this was going to go, and so at the end of the day you really only have yourself to go back to.”

Carter also talked about “growing” as an artist.

“This has given me such an amazing opportunity to figure out who I am on national television along with the rest of the world, so all those risks that I was taking, I was shocking myself,” she admitted. “It has been such a ride, and I hope that I can continue to do that.”

ABC

She also shared that her mom is “so proud” and said her siblings were there to show support, too. “I really could not ask for a more supportive family.”

As for what’s next, Abi said, “I want to keep writing songs, I want to keep releasing songs, I hope to release an album, I hope to go on a tour... I hope all the things.”

Judge Katy Perry also praised Carter after the win, telling “Extra,” “I’m so glad Abi won… I think she was authentic, I think she was humble, I think she was singing at an angelic frequency… The voice is unlike anything I’ve heard in pop music. The last time I said that, I said that about Ariana Grande when she went on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’”