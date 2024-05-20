Reba McEntire Loves Working with BF Rex Linn on New Sitcom (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

On Monday, Reba McEntire was back at “The Voice” for the finale after hosting the ACM Awards for the 17th time!

“Extra” spoke with Reba, who dished on her surprise performance with “sweet” Post Malone at the ACM Awards and getting to see Gwen Stefani, who’s coming back to “The Voice” next season.

Reba was “giddy” to see Gwen at the ACM Awards, adding, “I’m so glad that she’s coming back.”

Gwen’s husband Blake Shelton made sure to show his disapproval that Reba was hosting the show without him. She noted, “The last time I hosted was co-hosting with Blake… We’re a tight team and we all get along and I love both of them.”

Could Blake come back as a co-host next year? Reba answered, “I asked him, ‘Would you come back and host it with me?’ He said, ‘No way.’”

Reba also spoke about how excited she was to have her two artists in the finals of “The Voice,” saying, “I’m so thrilled to death for both of them… I’m continuing encouraging them and telling them to have fun.”

“The Voice” is wrapping up, but Reba has something special lined up with her new sitcom “Happy Place,” which reunites her with Melissa Peterman and also co-stars her boyfriend Rex Linn!

She said, “I love to do sitcoms. They’re so much fun and with Melissa, we have a blast wherever we are. In front of those four cameras, it’s a lot of mischief happening. The rest of the cast is incredible. I’ve got my boyfriend Rex… Melissa and Rex and me.”

Reba called it “lovely” to be able to work with Rex, saying, “We’ve gotten to do two other projects together, ‘Big Sky’ and ‘The Hammer.’ We love working together. What’s really the best part about it, he’s my coach, so when we’re home, he’s helping me with my lines.”