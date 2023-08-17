Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Split News

Getty Images

On Wednesday, news broke that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were calling it quits after 14 months of marriage.

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears reacted to the news subtly by liking an Instagram post from People magazine.

The post included a red-carpet pic of Britney and Sam with the caption, “Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage.”

In June, Britney revealed that she visited Jamie Lynn on the set of “Zoey 102.”

Along with posting a video of herself dancing on a boat, she wrote on Instagram, “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family 😌 !!!”

The visit came after Britney announced that she reconciled with her mom Lynne Spears.

In May, she wrote, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

Despite the meet-up, a source close to Britney told Page Six that she is still not “on good terms with her family.” They explained, “Her meeting with her mom [Lynne Spears in May] went okay, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled. Britney is still very angry with [her sister] Jamie Lynn [Spears], too.”

Though she no longer has Sam as part of her support system, a source told “Extra” that her brother Bryan has been filling the void.

Britney hasn't commented on the divorce, but did post a pic of herself on a horse.

She wrote on Instagram, "Buying a horse soon !!!" she wrote in her return to social media Aug. 16. "So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!" Britney went on.

Just weeks before the split, Britney released the new single “Mind Your Business,” featuring Will.i.am.

"Extra's" Melvin Robert recently spoke with Will.i.am about the meaning behind the song. He shared, "Mind Your Business’ was what summarized that banter between she and I — that, and everybody has that right to have things that are precious to them. You shouldn't have to share everything. Her picture is a price and people are chasing to get paid. Like, how is that a life to live?”

As for working with Britney, Will.i.am dished, "It's awesome working with her in the studio. She has tons of ideas, but writing the song, I took a different approach. So, we went through these discussions, and I would take notes. We would just talk about all these different types of subjects: fame, love, aspirations, dreams. It was about privacy and fame.”