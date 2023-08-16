Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are separated, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the site that Sam accused Britney of cheating and it led to a huge fight.

Asghari then reportedly moved into his own place, and the insider says, "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

If it comes to that, TMZ reports that the couple has a prenup.

Britney and Sam got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

Just weeks ago, they were all smiles as they posed with Lance Bass and his twins Violet and Alexander, 20 months.

She shared photos on Twitter and in each, she holds one of the babies while Lance holds the other.

Spears wrote in the caption, “I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!”

Meanwhile, could the split end up in Britney’s upcoming tell-all?

Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books will release “The Woman in Me” on October 24. Pre-order here!

Last month, Britney told her Instagram followers in a video, “Okay, guys, so I just got finished with my book. It is coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it — and if you don’t, that’s okay, too.”