Instagram

Britney Spears’ sons are moving to Hawaii soon, but TMZ reports the teens won’t be meeting up with their mom before they go.

According to the site, the pop singer and her teens Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, haven’t seen each other in more than a year. Now, the boys plan to move with their dad Kevin Federline and stepmom Victoria without an in-person goodbye.

Sources say Kevin encouraged his kids to see their mom before moving day, but they chose not to.

Insiders added that Federline was relieved Spears never fought the move in court. Now, he plans to rent a house with the family while they look for a home to purchase.

Meanwhile, Britney just released a new collab with Will.i.am called “Mind Your Business” and has a new tell-all book dropping in October.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert recently spoke with Will.i.am about working with Spears. He told Melvin, “She’s a doll. She's like one of the nicest, dearest people in our industry. And working with her is always a joy. And it's an honor and a pleasure to have worked with her in the past and work with her now.”

He added, “It's awesome working with her in the studio. She has tons of ideas, but writing the song, I took a different approach. So, we went through these discussions, and I would take notes. We would just talk about all these different types of subjects: fame, love, aspirations, dreams. It was about privacy and fame.”

Asked how Britney is currently doing, Will.i.am said he sees “joy.”

“I don't see Britney every day,” he said, “but I see her the way a lot of people see her, and that is what she shares on Instagram, and what I see on Instagram is joy. I see her loving to express herself and dance. I see frustration when it comes to people prying into her private life. But I see joy. I see a person that has fought for their independence and that is inspirational.”

Next up, fans will get to read Britney’s tell-all book “The Woman in Me.”

Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books will release the memoir on October 24. Pre-order here!

Earlier this month, Britney told her Instagram followers in a video, “Okay, guys, so I just got finished with my book. It is coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it — and if you don’t, that’s okay, too.”