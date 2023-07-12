Instagram

Britney Spears, 41, hopped on Instagram to talk about her new memoir “The Woman in Me.”

The singer told her followers in a video, “Okay, guys, so I just got finished with my book. It is coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it — and if you don’t, that’s okay, too.”

Spears then puts on sunglasses and drops some lyrics from the 1998 Beach Boys hit “Kokomo” before telling viewers, “I’m outta here, so… bye, guys — hope you like the book.”

The star followed with a second video, delivering the same message but getting a bit silly at the end as she sings and dances. A voice off camera can be heard saying, “Too much, too much.”

Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books will release “The Woman in Me” on October 24. Pre-order here!

The publisher’s website notes, “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

The tell-all is also described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher Jennifer Bergstrom praised Britney for her strength as she fought to be released from her 13-year conservatorship, a fight she won in 2021.

Bergstrom said in a statement, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”