Getty Images

Britney Spears’ new memoir is dropping this fall!

Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books will release “The Woman in Me” on October 24. Pre-order here and check out the cover below!

The book website notes, “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

The tell-all is also described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher Jennifer Bergstrom praised Britney for her strength as she fought to be released from her 13-year conservatorship and won in 2021.

Bergstrom told People magazine, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

People magazine confirmed in February 2022 that Spears sealed a memoir deal worth $15 million.

Spears confirmed she was writing the book on Instagram in April 2022.

She shared “I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly.”

The singer also slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ 2022 memoir “Things I Should Have Said,” writing, “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories… but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times… cry on TV… and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most… I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.”

Jamie Lynn’s memoir had the sisters in a public feud, and Jamie Lynn told “Extra” in January 2022, “I love and support her and nothing will change that.”

As for the possibility of being a family again with Britney, Jamie Lynn said, “All I want is for everyone to be happy.”

Just last month, Britney revealed that the women had reconciled.