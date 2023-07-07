Instagram

Victor Wembanyama’s security guard will not face criminal charges after he was accused of slapping Britney Spears in Las Vegas Wednesday, police tell “Extra.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department said they have “concluded its investigation of the alleged battery” incident and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.

Britney’s team had filed a police report after the singer claimed the NBA player’s security “back handed” her in the face, nearly knocking her down and causing her glasses to fall off her head.

In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram account, the singer recounted the incident, saying she “simply tapped” Victor on the shoulder to congratulate him on his success.

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.” Spears wrote, “I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security, or their organization. I hope they will.”

She added, “I also don’t appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place.”