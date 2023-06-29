Getty Images for ACM

Kelsea Ballerini received a not-so-welcome surprise during her concert Wednesday night.

The country music artist was struck in the face while onstage at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise when a crowd member threw an unknown object toward her.

Kelsea, who was in the middle of performing “If You Go Down” when the incident occurred, stopped mid-song.

Social media videos of the moment show the 29-year-old checking on her eye as she spoke with her violinist. She then paused the show and went backstage.

Upon returning to the stage, Ballerini asked the crowd, “Can we just talk about what happened?”

As seen in a TikTok video, the singer went on to address her concerns for “keeping everyone safe” at her shows.

“If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

She continued, “I always want shows of mine — every show for every artist, but I’m in control of this one — I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids and just... can you help me do that tonight?”

Ballerini is just the latest musician to incur an onstage injury. Less than two weeks ago, Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cell phone thrown at her mid-concert.