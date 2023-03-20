Kelsea Ballerini Stops Her Show to Ask About Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Setlist (Video)

Getty

Taylor Swift has some major A-list Swifties in her fanbase — including friend Kelsea Ballerini!

Ballerini took a moment out of her own sold-out show in New Jersey on Friday to ask her fans about Taylor’s Eras tour.

As Taylor kicked off her tour in Glendale, Arizona, Ballerini wanted to know if “Cruel Summer” had made the setlist.

Kelsea asked, "Can I level with you for a minute? Is anyone stalking the Eras tour? Has it started? I'm gonna stalk it after this, but I have one question: Is 'Cruel Summer' on the setlist?"

The answer was yes, and Ballerini was excited. "It is? Wow, that's my Super Bowl. I gotta be honest. Alright, wow, that's all I needed to know. Thank you for that. It's like, live updates."

“Cruel Summer,” off Taylor’s 2019 “Lover” album, was one of 43 songs Swift performed during her Friday and Saturday shows in Glendale.

NFL player J.J. Watt was among those in the crowd. He took to Instagram to call the show “unbelievable.”

He shared, “The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality the speakers. You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game… this is done the right way for the people paying to come and see her… It was 44 songs, three hours and 15 minutes long and she did not stop the whole time. There was no intermission, there was no halftime, there was no TV time outs… the longest break she took was maybe 3 minutes for a costume change and she was singing, dancing, entertaining the entire time… she crushed it and she didn’t even look tired.”

Watt went on, “The fans are unbelievable, my wife included, did not stop jumping up and down, screaming, dancing… It was a spectacle to behold and if she can do this entire tour without missing a single show it will be unbelievably impressive… my hat’s off to Taylor.”

Showing off an Eras sweatshirt, he laughed and wrote, “I did walk out with some merch,” dubbing his the “Swiftie life.”

He wasn’t the only celeb in the crowd. A video of Emma Stone went viral after the star really let loose during “You Belong with Me.” Watch the video here.

Laura Dern had a blast, too. She was spotted dancing with Haim in the VIP section, and even made it backstage.

