Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini’s romance is heating up!

He just shared a photo of her giving a big kiss on the cheek after she confirmed they were an item on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

The “Outer Banks” star posted the PDA pic on this Instagram Story with the caption, “imy❤️.”

Instagram

Romance rumors started when Chase shared a cozy pic of the pair at the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.

“Extra” later asked Kelsea about her love life at the Grammys, but she played coy. Watch!

Chase, however, had some sweet words to share about Ballerini when we asked about the singer’s new EP “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.”

“She’s an incredible human being,” Stokes said. “I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I’m just very, very proud of her.”

During the “Call Me Daddy” podcast this week, Ballerini got candid about the couple.

She said, “I’ve never really dated. I don’t know how it works. I’m, like, ‘Let’s just put ourselves out there and let’s just vibe.’”

Is she “single”? She laughed, saying, “Um… nope.” When asked if she’s dating Chase, she said, “I’m just vibing.” At one point, Alex asked how they met. Ballerini confessed, “I slid into his DMs.” She added, "I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in."

How did she reach out? She admitted, “His handle is @hichasestokes and I said ‘Hi, Chase Stokes.’”