Getty Images

Britney Spears, 41, and Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, have patched things up after a very public family feud.

Spears revealed on Instagram that she visited her sister on the set of “Zoey 102,” just weeks after reconciling with her mother Lynne Spears.

The pop star wrote, “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!”

The post didn’t include photos or video of the reunion. Instead, she included a clip from a vacation with husband Sam Asghari and a friend. The footage shows Britney dancing and having fun in a hot-pink bikini.

Referring to her hubby by his real name, she continued, “This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now 😜 !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma 😏 !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno 🤷🏼‍♀️because I don’t speak English 😂😂😂 !!!”

The vacation comes after that meeting with her mom Lynne last month.

On May 25, Britney shared a photo of herself as a little girl and wrote, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕you so much !!!”



She added, “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Britney’s strained relationship with her loved ones stems from the singer being under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

Then, Jamie Lynn published a memoir called “Things I Should Have Said” and Britney took offense.

In January 2022, the “Toxic” singer posted on Instagram, "The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.”

Britney had a change of heart later, and posted on Twitter, "All I know is I love you unconditionally!!! So go ahead and say whatever you want... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!"

In January 2022, Jamie Lynn opened up to “Extra” about Britney, saying, “My relationship is and always will be there.”

“I’m her little sister,” she elaborated, “I love and support her and nothing will change that.”