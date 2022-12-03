Britney Spears Surprises with Warm Posts for Estranged Sis & Sons

Getty Images

Britney Spears celebrated her 41st birthday on Friday with a surprise for all her followers — and her family!

In spite of increasingly bitter comments about her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney did an about-face by posting warm well-wishes for her.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” she captioned the post, which featured recent snaps of Jamie Lynn. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!!”

Britney also posted individual images of her sons, captioning both posts, "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita🌹🌹🌹."

Fans were immediately concerned that she was wishing her kids "godspeed," as if saying farewell.

She also posted a wedding photo, shots in a veil, photos from her wedding reception a year ago, a vid of her beautiful Christmas tree, and a topless selfie.

In the course of her posting, Britney let slip that she was "sick with the flu" on her birthday, and one video shows hubby Sam Asghari presenting her with a small birthday cake.

"Thank you so much. I love you — thank you so much, baby," Britney says from off-camera.