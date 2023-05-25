Britney Spears & Mom Lynne Reunite (Report)

Getty Images

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne Spears got together this week for the first time in years, TMZ reports.

Lynne flew to Los Angeles Wednesday to see her estranged daughter, first arriving at the home of Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson. She then took an Uber to Britney’s house, where this time her efforts were rewarded as the pop star allowed her inside her home — something that had not happened in quite some time.

Britney has been very vocal on social media about how the conservatorship affected her, accusing her mom and entire family of betraying her.

According to TMZ, Britney and Lynne spent two and a half hours catching up inside. Reportedly, Britney’s husband Sam Asghari was also present.

Sources tell the outlet the two have been texting lately and “the ice between mother and daughter is thawing,” adding Lynne is “committed to making it right with her daughter.”

Lynne has commented on several of Britney’s Instagram posts, apologizing and urging her to get in touch.