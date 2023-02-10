Britney Spears Slams Rumors She ‘Almost Died’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney Spears is speaking out following reports her family was planning an intervention because they feared she might die.

She shared a video Friday morning in a pink crop top, white skirt, and boots, poking fun at the stories, saying, “I didn’t die, people… I’m here, I’m alive. Yeah, I’m very much alive and well… I’m here, I’m happy, and well — and that’s it.”

Brit added in the caption, “This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and ‘doctors’ !!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don’t have ‘medical doctors’ !!! I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! I’m an extremely boring person !!!”

She continued, “It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!! It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!! Anyways change of the subject … enough drama … I’m into diamond gowns and funky fashion at the moment 👗 !!! Good Morning ☀️!!!!!”

Spears previously took to Instagram writing, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died… I mean at some point enough is enough!!!”

The star continued, “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all… Again doing the best I can !!!”

Britney pointed out “the conservatorship has been over for almost a year… No folks, it’s not 2007… it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!”

The singer included an image with the words: "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency"

Earlier this month, police made a visit to Spears’ Thousand Oaks, California, home after receiving several calls from fans, who felt that her decision to delete her Instagram was a sign that she was in trouble.

Afterward, Britney tweeted, “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”