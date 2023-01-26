Instagram

Days after police deputies performed a welfare check on Britney Spears, she is speaking out!

A few days ago, police made a visit to Spears’ Thousand Oaks, California, home after receiving several calls from fans, who felt that her decision to delete her Instagram was a sign that she was in trouble.

On Thursday, Britney tweeted, “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Britney went on. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

Before deleting her account, Spears had changed her name on Instagram to River Red and posted a video of herself dancing.

It is unclear if Britney was referencing the 1998 movie “River Red,” in which a man’s life comes crashing down after he kills his abusive father.