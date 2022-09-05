Britney Spears Lashes Out at Son Jayden, Declares, 'I'm an Atheist'

Instagram

Britney Spears is continuing her very public feud with her own sons, lashing out in a new audio recording on social media in which she states of her family, "It saddens me not one of you has valued me as a person."

In the three-minute recording, posted by TMZ, Britney sounds cold and speaks almost as if reading from a prepared statement.

Addressing her son Jayden after his recent criticisms in an ITV interview, she states, "So Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, 'Hope she gets better, I will pray for her...' Pray for what?"

She answers her own question: "I keep working so I can pay off Mom's legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad 40 grand a month? Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"

According to Britney, she asked to see her sons more and that led to seeing them less. When she did see them, she claims, "Preston would sleep, you would play the piano the whole time. And if I didn't shower you guys with gifts and play a motherf**kin' saint and have amazing food ready, it was still never good enough."

Her tone is jarring considering Jayden is 15 and his brother Sean Preston 16.

Britney seems to compare Jayden to her hated father Jamie Spears, saying Jayden's words sound like the same things Jamie used to say.

"You secretly loved looking at me as if something was wrong with me," she goes on. "I didn't need a family hiding sh*t in houses and whispering sh*t behind my back, feeling subconsciously guilty because I paid for every f**kin' thing in both homes. I needed unconditional love and support."

She says the irony is she has been in "the greatest state I'd ever been," and expresses contempt for her family for "all secretly [liking] to say something is wrong with me."