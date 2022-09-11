Britney Spears Returns to Instagram, Warns Sons: 'I'm Not Willing to See You'

Instagram

Oops — she did it again! Returned to Instagram, that is.

Across three random-seeming posts, Britney Spears — who deleted the app recently amid a war of words with her sons — shared video of herself enjoying some beach time, a gag video about crashing her car, and a serious message to her sons insisting she wouldn't see them even if they wanted to at this point.

In a series of voice notes, which were almost instantly deleted, an anguished Spears said she had taken care of her two sons "70% of the time" when they were 6 to 9, "And of course, since they've been gone I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died."

"Like, I literally have no purpose anymore," she said mournfully. "They were my joy, they were my everything, I’d look forward to seeing them, that was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden they were gone and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’ And honestly I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

As for her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, commenting on her agenda, she said, "And with my kids now making the claims that ‘she’s not good enough’, ‘she wants attention’ — yeah, I do want to be heard and I’m angry. And I kind of subconsciously want to offend people because I’ve been so f**king offended.”

Then, she made the startling pronouncement about not wanting to see her sons right now. “I’m afraid to inform you guys I’m not willing to see you until I feel valued. I won’t be calling your monitor weekly who never did his job of informing me when you guys were coming.”

Getting tougher, she allowed, "I gave you guys so much attention it was pathetic,” and bemoaned the fact that she used to see them on their terms, not on her own.

Crumbling, she said, “All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I’m sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way, and me saying I’m a child of God is something I shouldn’t have said to you guys — and me saying it’s my turn to say so, that’s something I should have said to my father. I’ve always been told the only person who can fix your heart is the one who broke it. Go to the source. He needs to be told but that will never happen because I pray he burns in hell, but until then Jayden and Preston, I adore you."

Why pour her heart out on social media? “I was told you guys have blocked me, but I will speak here."

She wound down with, "I’m so blessed to even call you mine.”

And with that, she deleted the intimate messages.