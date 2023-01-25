Why Police Performed a Welfare Check on Britney Spears

Getty Images

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram again, causing concern from her fans!

TMZ reports that the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Office received several calls from fans, who felt that the deleted account was a sign that Spears was in trouble.

The cops then made a visit to Spears’ Thousand Oaks, California, home and determined that there was no sign of danger.

It is unknown if the deputies spoke with Britney directly during the welfare check.

Before deleting her account, Spears had changed her name on Instagram to River Red and posted a video of herself dancing.

It is unclear if Britney was referencing the 1998 movie “River Red,” in which a man’s life comes crashing down after he kills his abusive father.