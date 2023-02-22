Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney Spears is raising eyebrows and concerns with her latest Instagram post.

The choppy video starts with Britney talking in an Australian/British accent about a dress she made, that a friend helped her sew, but she later changes her tune and says a company sent it to her.

After showing off the pink dress, she tells viewers, "So, guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops."

Then she exclaims, "Don't ever be a roller coaster!" and runs out of view.

The video then cuts to Spears holding up another dress she received, before ending with her running across the screen again, yelling, “Never be a roller coaster!”

In the caption, she wrote, “Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄 !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …”

Earlier this month, police made a visit to Spears’ Thousand Oaks, California, home after receiving several calls from fans, who felt that her decision to delete her Instagram was a sign that she was in trouble.

Afterward, Britney tweeted, “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Britney went on. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

Britney also spoke out following reports her family was planning an intervention because they feared she might die.

Taking to Instagram, she poked fun at the stories, saying, “I didn’t die, people… I’m here, I’m alive. Yeah, I’m very much alive and well… I’m here, I’m happy, and well — and that’s it.”

Brit added in the caption, “This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and ‘doctors’ !!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don’t have ‘medical doctors’ !!! I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! I’m an extremely boring person !!!”