Britney Spears was reportedly assaulted by a member of NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security team in Las Vegas Wednesday night, according to TMZ.

Britney’s team has filed a police report on the incident.

In a statement to “Extra,” Las Vegas Metro Police say that at approximately 11 p.m. on July 5, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation.

The address is that of the ARIA Resort & Casino, where Britney and her husband Sam Asghari were having dinner along with two other friends, according to TMZ.

As Britney reportedly entered Catch restaurant inside the casino, she went over to Victor and asked for a photo with him. An eyewitness tells TMZ that after Britney tapped the basketball star on his back, right shoulder, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs “instantly backhanded her, causing her to fall to the ground... knocking her glasses off.”

A source tells Us Weekly that Victor’s security “was being mobbed with fans and he turned around trying to push Britney off and hit her in the face.”

After Britney went to her table, the security guy, who law enforcement sources tell TMZ is named Damian Smith, apologized to the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer, telling her, "You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans."

TMZ also reports they were told he didn’t know who Britney was when she allegedly smacked her.