Britney Spears is shutting down rumors her marriage is in trouble!

The pop star passionately kissed her husband Sam Asghari in an Instagram video, after DailyMail.com reported his work schedule was causing tension between them.

She wrote in the caption, “Ok so I’m proud of my flowers 🌹🌺🌸💐!!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home 🏡 !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!”

A source previously told DailyMail.com that the couple was having “major issues.”

The insider said, “Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone.”

While she is “supportive of his career... a part of her feels like she is the reason that his career took off in the first place.”