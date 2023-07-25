Britney Spears Meets Lance Bass’ Twins: ‘I’m a New Auntie’

Twitter

Britney Spears… the A-list auntie!

The 41-year-old pop star and her husband Sam Asghari met up with Lance Bass and his twins Violet and Alexander, 20 months, and shared the sweet moment on Twitter.

Sam and Britney are all smiles in the pics. In each, she holds one of the babies while Lance holds the other.

Spears wrote in the caption, “I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!”

I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023 @britneyspears

The little ones were born via surrogate to dads Lance and husband Michael Turchin in October 2021.

Technically, the two stars are related! In 2021, Lance learned on Ancestry’s “2 Lies & a Leaf” show that his longtime friend Britney was his sixth cousin, once removed.

He said on the show, “I feel like she's my little sister, and this whole time she's been my little cousin. And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool. For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing."

Meanwhile, Britney just dropped a new collab with Will.i.am on Friday called “Mind Your Business.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Will.i.am, who talked about working with Spears.

“She’s a doll. She's like one of the nicest, dearest people in our industry,” he said. “And working with her is always a joy. And it's an honor and a pleasure to have worked with her in the past and work with her now.”

“It's awesome working with her in the studio,” he added. “She has tons of ideas, but writing the song, I took a different approach. So, we went through these discussions, and I would take notes. We would just talk about all these different types of subjects: fame, love, aspirations, dreams. It was about privacy and fame.”

Asked how Britney is currently doing, Will.i.am said he sees “joy.”

“I don't see Britney every day,” he said, “but I see her the way a lot of people see her, and that is what she shares on Instagram, and what I see on Instagram is joy. I see her loving to express herself and dance. I see frustration when it comes to people prying into her private life. But I see joy. I see a person that has fought for their independence and that is inspirational.”

Next up, fans will get to read Britney’s tell-all book “The Woman in Me.”

Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books will release the memoir on October 24. Pre-order here!

In a statement, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher Jennifer Bergstrom praised Britney for her strength as she fought to be released from her 13-year conservatorship, a fight she won in 2021.

Bergstrom said in a statement, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Earlier this month, Britney told her Instagram followers in a video, “Okay, guys, so I just got finished with my book. It is coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it — and if you don’t, that’s okay, too.”