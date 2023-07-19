Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears is getting candid about her very public feud with sister Britney Spears and how it affected her teenage daughter.

In a new interview with Variety, Jamie Lynn said it makes her “sad” to think about the conflict that followed the end of Britney’s 13-year conservatorship.

“I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life.”

She continued, “My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don’t give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true. It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now.”

The issues between the sisters have played out on social media over the last couple years, with Britney calling out her sister over her 2022 memoir “Things I Should Have Said.” When the book was released, Britney sent Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter and described her as “scum” in a now-deleted Instagram post. Britney got married six months after the book’s release and did not invite Jamie Lynn to her wedding.

Things seemed to be improving with the siblings when Britney shared on Instagram in June that she visited her sister on the “Zoey 102” set.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!” Britney wrote on June 20. “I’ve missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!!!”

However, Jamie Lynn, who is a mother to two daughters — Maddie, 17, and Ivy, 5 — told Variety she is set on maintaining her privacy when it comes to her relationship with her family.

“I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say.”

She added, “I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband, and the work that I’m doing.”

As for whether that work will include a musical collaboration with Britney, Jamie Lynn said that’s something she’s not sure about.