Backgrid

Britney Spears has been spotted for the first time since news broke about her split with Sam Asghari.

On Wednesday, Spears was spotted without her wedding ring while driving in Los Angeles.

Her left ring finger was bare while she had her hand on the steering wheel of her Mercedes.

For her solo outing, she wore sunglasses and a bracelet.

Later that day, it was reported that Asghari filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Britney hasn't commented on the divorce, but did post a pic of herself on a horse.

She wrote on Instagram, "Buying a horse soon !!!" she wrote in her return to social media Aug. 16. "So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!" Britney went on.

While insiders told TMZ that Sam accused Britney of cheating and it led to a huge fight, a source close to Britney insisted to People magazine, "Their marriage has been on the rocks for months. There has been constant drama. It's sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney."

The source described their marriage as "toxic."

Britney and Sam got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

Just weeks ago, they were all smiles as they posed with Lance Bass and his twins Violet and Alexander, 20 months.



She shared photos on Twitter and in each, she holds one of the babies while Lance holds the other.



Spears wrote in the caption, “I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!”